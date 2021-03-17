Wells Fargo & Company Raises STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $38.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

