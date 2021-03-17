Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

