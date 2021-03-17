Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

