WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 11th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 313,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

