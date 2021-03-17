West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.44

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.44 and traded as high as C$83.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$82.90, with a volume of 1,123,074 shares trading hands.

WFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

