Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 5.6%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 442,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 832,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,759,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

