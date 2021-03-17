Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.75

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 699694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

