WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,983 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WestRock by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WestRock by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.