WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.