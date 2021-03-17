Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 565.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507,860 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

