Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 3,285 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47.

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,518. The company has a market cap of C$22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

