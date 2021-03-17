Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.90. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 73,729 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
