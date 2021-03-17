Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.90. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 73,729 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.