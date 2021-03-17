Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 165,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 266,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

