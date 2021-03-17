Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

