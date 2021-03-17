WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.97 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003179 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $1.97 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006465 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

