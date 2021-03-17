Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $531.01 million, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

