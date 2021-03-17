William Devaul Sells 14,027 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $897,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,863. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morphic by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

