William Hill (LON:WMH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.03

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.03 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 271.70 ($3.55). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 271.40 ($3.55), with a volume of 2,313,339 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49.

In other William Hill news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total value of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

