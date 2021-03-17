Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.35.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

