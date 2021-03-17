Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Ramius Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,648 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 5.2% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.58.

WLTW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.39. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,534. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

