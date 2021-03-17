WinCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,146.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $168,499.22 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029635 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

