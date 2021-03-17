Wings (WINGS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61,170.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $61,170.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033777 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.