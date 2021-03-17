WINk One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.19 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $83.31 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

