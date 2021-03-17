Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

