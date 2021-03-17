Wolfden Resources Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wolfden Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

WLF opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.05 million and a P/E ratio of -76.25. Wolfden Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.36.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

