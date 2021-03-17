Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

PAA opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

