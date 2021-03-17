Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $455,869. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

