Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 11,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.