Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $678.43

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 678.43 ($8.86) and traded as high as GBX 821.50 ($10.73). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 814.50 ($10.64), with a volume of 193,636 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 744.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 678.43.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

