World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.78

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 471934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

