World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.19% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $292,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 2,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

