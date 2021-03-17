Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

