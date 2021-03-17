WPP (NYSE:WPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.66

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 84812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WPP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WPP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.