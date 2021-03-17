WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £724,381.65 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP stock opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.76. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

