WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $22,989.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 77.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.