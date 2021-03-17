WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (WIR.U) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE: WIR.U) recently:

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 59,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,699. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.77 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$6.19 and a 1-year high of C$16.19.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.