Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $381.75 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $381.75 or 0.00646366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $733,345.12 and approximately $44,395.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00594846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.