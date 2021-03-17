WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.