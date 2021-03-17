WSFS Financial’s (WSFS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

