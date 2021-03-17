Xaya (CHI) Market Cap Hits $10.03 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $109,291.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 137.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,059,126 coins and its circulating supply is 45,916,999 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

