Xaya (CHI) Trading 70.4% Higher Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $21,718.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,050,376 coins and its circulating supply is 45,908,249 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.