XDNA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $20,484.64 and $13.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

