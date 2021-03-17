Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

XBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

