Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Down 5.3%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 4,508,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,710,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $266.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

