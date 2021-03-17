Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading Up 10.1%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.19. 590,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 399,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

