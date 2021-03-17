XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.75

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.75 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 1436375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £105.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.69.

In other XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) news, insider Iain Balchin bought 100,000 shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

