XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 11th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter worth $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

XP opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion and a PE ratio of 81.38.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

