XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,684.05

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,684.05 ($61.20) and traded as high as GBX 5,120 ($66.89). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,970 ($64.93), with a volume of 32,962 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £975.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,684.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

