XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.65

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.65 and last traded at $129.18, with a volume of 24503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.