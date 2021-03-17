XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading 6.6% Higher

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.10. 12,515,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 14,449,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

